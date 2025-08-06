Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.7%

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $265.33 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.92 and its 200 day moving average is $303.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

