CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

