ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,748,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $498,650,000 after acquiring an additional 144,245 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $203,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 37.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $217,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

