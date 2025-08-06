Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4%

UNP opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

