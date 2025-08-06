Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $223.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average is $230.70. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.