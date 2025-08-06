West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,373 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.