Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,970,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197,453 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,400,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

