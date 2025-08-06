Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after buying an additional 10,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,248 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,769,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,593,940,000 after buying an additional 3,218,865 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:BMY opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

