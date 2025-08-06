Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,181,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,352,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $13,585,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,479,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

