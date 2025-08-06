Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 3,622 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $171.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

