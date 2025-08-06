Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.