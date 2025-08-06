Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

