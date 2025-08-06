Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

