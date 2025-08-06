Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.96. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.