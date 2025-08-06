Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

