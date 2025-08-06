ABC Arbitrage SA Purchases Shares of 2,077 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23,627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after acquiring an additional 831,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.27%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
