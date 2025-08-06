General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 34,578.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $279,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after acquiring an additional 463,497 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6,387.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,722,000 after acquiring an additional 395,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,290,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,856,000 after purchasing an additional 252,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $313.49 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average is $274.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

