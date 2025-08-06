Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 57,380 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

