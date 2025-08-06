Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 19,171 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the first quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 7.1%

NYSE ETN opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.96. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.89.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

