Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 182,955 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
