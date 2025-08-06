iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s 2nd Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $240,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $616.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $642.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

