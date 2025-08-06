iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $642.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.