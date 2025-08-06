Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,063 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,253,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,869,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3,441.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $45,753,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,813.88. The trade was a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,789. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

