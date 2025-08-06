Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after purchasing an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,847,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

