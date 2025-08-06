Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after acquiring an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

