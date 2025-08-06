Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 569 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $176.94.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

