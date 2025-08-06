Advyzon Investment Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $232.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.36 and a 12 month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

