Advyzon Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

