Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,930 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 137,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 147,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $128.90 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.