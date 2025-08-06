Large Cap Stocks To Consider – August 3rd

Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Tesla, Amazon.com, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks represent shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion, marking them as well-established, financially stable firms. Because these companies are often industry leaders, their shares tend to offer greater liquidity, lower volatility and more consistent dividend payouts than smaller-cap counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $11.13 on Friday, reaching $553.88. 69,290,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,141,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.69. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $574.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.15 on Friday, reaching $173.72. 203,669,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,785,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. Tesla has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $19.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.75. The stock had a trading volume of 122,007,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,811,656. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,423,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,912,472. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Read More