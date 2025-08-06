Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1,878.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

