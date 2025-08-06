MGB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

