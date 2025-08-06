iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,334,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,052,000 after buying an additional 1,516,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

