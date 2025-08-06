Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its position in Equinix by 57.1% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.27.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $778.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $827.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $851.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

