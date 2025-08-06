Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.