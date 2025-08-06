Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $259.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.