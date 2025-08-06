Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after purchasing an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,519,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $858,902,000 after purchasing an additional 432,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after purchasing an additional 414,932 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7%
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
