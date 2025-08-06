iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,827,000 after buying an additional 601,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5,748.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 448,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,498,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.47. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

