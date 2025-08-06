Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $19.71 Million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 181,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $117.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $114.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Read Our Latest Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.