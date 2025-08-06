Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 507.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $577.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $564.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16. The stock has a market cap of $701.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

