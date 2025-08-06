The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

