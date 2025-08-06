Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,398 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,398 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

