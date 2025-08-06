Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $577.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $588.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.51. The company has a market cap of $701.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.