Hemington Wealth Management Sells 56,250 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

