Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,777 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $608.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $558.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.40.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

