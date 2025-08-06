Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 393.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $4,820,479. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $284.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average is $241.06.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

