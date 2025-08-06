Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 146.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,147.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $487.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,232.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,088.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.62 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.66, for a total transaction of $32,633,638.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,394.04. This trade represents a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,185 shares of company stock worth $179,153,852. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

