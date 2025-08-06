T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,076,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,097,000 after purchasing an additional 151,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 259,747 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,961,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702,552.80. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.24, for a total value of $16,708,521.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 646,264,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,612,209,886.56. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,695,010 shares of company stock valued at $393,849,666. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.52 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

