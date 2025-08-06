Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 146.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 76,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,185 shares of company stock worth $179,153,852. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,147.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.62 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $487.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

