Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 844,932 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of T-Mobile US worth $1,112,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 66.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $4,588,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.52 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The company has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,695,010 shares of company stock valued at $393,849,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

