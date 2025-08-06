Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,046,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 335,352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,821,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

ORCL opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $718.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

